Prince Albert Raiders down Victoria Royals for 40th win

The Prince Albert Raiders have won 40 games in a season for the first time in 20 years.

The Raiders downed the Victoria Royals 4-1 on Tuesday to become the first team this season to reach 40 wins in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Cole Fonstad led the way for Prince Albert (40-5-0-2) with a goal and an assist.

Justin Nachbaur, Sean Montgomery with the game winner, and Max Martin also found the back of the net for the Raiders.

Ian Scott stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced to pick up his 28th win.

The last time Prince Albert had at least 40 wins in a season was 1998-99, when they ended up with 45 victories on the season.

D-Jay Jerome had the lone goal for the Royals (23-20-1-0).

Griffen Outhouse made 27 saves in the loss.

The Raiders finish their B.C. road trip on Thursday when they take on the Vancouver Giants.