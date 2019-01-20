Underdog Kelowna Rockets beat the league’s best team in a shootout

The crowd in Prospera Place was on their feet cheering Saturday night when Kelowna Rockets’ goalie Roman Basran deflected the Prince Albert Raiders’ final shootout attempt giving the home team the win.

Kelowna’s 4-3 shootout victory over the Raiders was a major upset for the struggling Rockets.

Kelowna went into the match-up as the underdogs.

Prince Albert sits atop the East Division with the best record in the WHL. The team has won 39 of 46 games this season.

The Raiders goalie Ian Scott has the best save percentage and best goals-against average in the league, while Prince Albert forward Brett Leason has the fourth highest point total in the league.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have won just 19 of their 45 games this season.

However, at the end of regulation, the back-and-forth game was all tied up at 3-3.

Lassi Thomson scored the tying goal for the Rockets on the power play.

Kyle Topping and Nolan Foote also contributed goals for the Rockets.

The tied match-up went on to a five-minute three-on-three overtime but the teams remained tied.

Kelowna goalie Roman Basran kept Kelowna in the contest stopping 30 of the 33 shots Prince Albert got on net. He was named the game’s first star.

The Rockets’ Nolan Foote got the only goal in the shoot out to give the Rockets the win and bump the team’s winning streak to two games.

Kelowna is back in action on Friday night hosting the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place.