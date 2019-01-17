Prince Albert Raiders kick off B.C. road trip with win over Prince George Cougars

The Prince Albert Raiders kicked off a six-game road trip to British Columbia with a win.

Six different Raiders found the back of the net as the Prince Albert downed the Prince George Cougars 6-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders defeat Calgary Hitmen in 7-3 blowout

The Raiders (38-5-0-1) got on the scoreboard first when Sean Montgomery scored his 19 goal of the season at the 7:06 mark of the first period.

Parker Kelly, with his 21st, put the Raiders up 2-0 at 11:11 in the period.

The Cougars (16-23-1-2) tied the game with goals by Jackson Leppard and Mike MacLean before Aliaksei Protas scored the eventual game-winner on a power play at 10:51 in the second.

Cole Fonstad, Justin Nachbauer, and Noah Gregor rounded out the scoring for Prince Albert.

READ MORE: Former Saskatoon Blade Josh Paterson scores twice in 5-4 Portland Winterhawks win

Ian Scott had 23 saves in the win, while Taylor Gauthier stopped 43 of the 49 shots he faced.

The Raiders are off to Kamloops for a game against the Blazers on Friday.