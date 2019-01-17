Sports
January 17, 2019 9:21 am

Prince Albert Raiders kick off B.C. road trip with win over Prince George Cougars

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

WATCH: Six different Raiders found the back of the net as the Prince Albert downed the Prince George Cougars 6-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

A A

The Prince Albert Raiders kicked off a six-game road trip to British Columbia with a win.

Six different Raiders found the back of the net as the Prince Albert downed the Prince George Cougars 6-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders defeat Calgary Hitmen in 7-3 blowout


Story continues below

The Raiders (38-5-0-1) got on the scoreboard first when Sean Montgomery scored his 19 goal of the season at the 7:06 mark of the first period.

Parker Kelly, with his 21st, put the Raiders up 2-0 at 11:11 in the period.

The Cougars (16-23-1-2) tied the game with goals by Jackson Leppard and Mike MacLean before Aliaksei Protas scored the eventual game-winner on a power play at 10:51 in the second.

Cole Fonstad, Justin Nachbauer, and Noah Gregor rounded out the scoring for Prince Albert.

READ MORE: Former Saskatoon Blade Josh Paterson scores twice in 5-4 Portland Winterhawks win

Ian Scott had 23 saves in the win, while Taylor Gauthier stopped 43 of the 49 shots he faced.

The Raiders are off to Kamloops for a game against the Blazers on Friday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hockey
Prince Albert Raiders
Prince Albert WHL
Prince George Cougars
Raiders
Raiders Hockey
Saskatoon Sports
Western Hockey League
WHL
WHL hockey

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.