Toronto Raptors

More
Sports
January 22, 2019 10:11 pm

Toronto Raptors beat Sacramento Kings 120-105 as Kawhi Leonard sits out 3rd straight game

By Neil Davidson The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) swipes the ball from Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles (20) during second-half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
A A

TORONTO — Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each had 19 points and four other Raptors scored in double figures Tuesday as Toronto downed the Sacramento Kings 120-105 to extend its season-high home winning streak to 10 games.

Toronto (36-13) was without star forward Kawhi Leonard, rested for the third game in a row. Coach Nick Nurse said Leonard would also sit out Wednesday’s visit to Indiana but would be back for
Friday’s contest in Houston.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Danny Green leads Toronto Raptors past Memphis Grizzlies for 9th straight home victory

Leonard, whose workload is being carefully managed after playing just nine games last season with the Spurs due to a quad injury, last saw action last Wednesday in Boston. He sat out games Thursday against Phoenix and Saturday against Memphis.

Toronto, which was also without Jonas Valanciunas and OG Anunoby, started Lowry, VanVleet, Danny Green, Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka.

READ MORE: Kyle Lowry collects 5,000th career assist as Toronto Raptors edge Phoenix Suns

Sacramento (24-24) rested De’Aaron Fox, Iman Shumpert and Nemanja Bjelica, all of whom started in Monday’s loss in Brooklyn.

Leading by 10 going into the fourth quarter, the Raptors increased their lead to 15 at 101-86. The Kings tried to eat into the lead but Toronto stood firm.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Basketball
Fred VanVleet
Kawhi Leonard
Kyle Lowry
Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors
NBA
Nick Nurse
Raptors vs Kings
Sacramento Kings
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors Sacramento Kings

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.