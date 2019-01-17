Kyle Lowry collects 5,000th career assist as Toronto Raptors edge Phoenix Suns

TORONTO – Pascal Siakam drove to the basket for the winning bucket with no time remaining as the Toronto Raptors, despite squandering an early 16-point lead, hung on to edge the Phoenix Suns 111-109 on Thursday.

Kyle Lowry had 16 points and collected his 5,000th career assist for the Raptors. Lowry and Serge Ibaka, who finished with 22 points, turned it on in the fourth quarter but the Suns refused to go away.

After a Devin Booker three-pointer gave the Suns a 107-105 lead, Siakam sank two free throws to tie it with 1:16 remaining. A Raptors defensive stop and Ibaka hook shot made it 109-107 Toronto.

Kelly Oubre Jr. missed his shot but an Ibaka foul sent Mikal Bridges to the line with 13 seconds left. He made both.

A Toronto timeout set the stage for Siakam’s heroics. He finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Toronto (34-13) was without Kawhi Leonard, Jonas Valanciunas and OG Anunoby.

They did not miss a thing of beauty.