Danny Green leads Toronto Raptors past Memphis Grizzlies for 9th straight home victory

Danny Green made a season-high eight three-pointers to finish with 24 points and lead the Toronto Raptors to a 119-90 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Toronto (35-13) earned its ninth straight home victory to improve to 20-4 at Scotiabank Arena. Serge Ibaka had 18 points and Pascal Siakam added 17 for the Raptors, who have won seven-of-eight contests overall.

Kawhi Leonard (load management) missed a second straight game for Toronto, which shot 44-of-91 from the field and 17-of-36 from three-point range.

Jaren Jackson Jr., had 16 points for Memphis (19-27), which has lost five straight overall and seven consecutive road games. The Grizzlies dropped a 122-116 decision in Boston on Friday night.

Toronto cemented the win by outscoring Memphis 45-14 in the third for a commanding 100-62 advantage. Green led the way for the Raptors with seven of his three-pointers in the frame. He left to a thunderous ovation with 2:17 left in the quarter and the home team leading 90-62.

But DeLeon Wright kept the three-point barrage going, hitting from beyond the arc to put Toronto ahead 93-62 with Green on the bench. Kyle Lowry’s layup in the dying seconds earned the Raptors their 38-point advantage heading into the fourth.

