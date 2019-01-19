Toronto Raptors

More
Toronto Raptors
January 19, 2019 11:02 pm
Updated: January 19, 2019 11:06 pm

Danny Green leads Toronto Raptors past Memphis Grizzlies for 9th straight home victory

By Dan Ralph The Canadian Press
A A

Danny Green made a season-high eight three-pointers to finish with 24 points and lead the Toronto Raptors to a 119-90 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Toronto (35-13) earned its ninth straight home victory to improve to 20-4 at Scotiabank Arena. Serge Ibaka had 18 points and Pascal Siakam added 17 for the Raptors, who have won seven-of-eight contests overall.

Kawhi Leonard (load management) missed a second straight game for Toronto, which shot 44-of-91 from the field and 17-of-36 from three-point range.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Kyle Lowry collects 5,000th career assist as Toronto Raptors edge Phoenix Suns

Jaren Jackson Jr., had 16 points for Memphis (19-27), which has lost five straight overall and seven consecutive road games. The Grizzlies dropped a 122-116 decision in Boston on Friday night.

Toronto cemented the win by outscoring Memphis 45-14 in the third for a commanding 100-62 advantage. Green led the way for the Raptors with seven of his three-pointers in the frame. He left to a thunderous ovation with 2:17 left in the quarter and the home team leading 90-62.

READ MORE: Kyrie Irving leads Boston Celtics to 117-108 victory over Toronto Raptors

But DeLeon Wright kept the three-point barrage going, hitting from beyond the arc to put Toronto ahead 93-62 with Green on the bench. Kyle Lowry’s layup in the dying seconds earned the Raptors their 38-point advantage heading into the fourth.

WATCH: Kawhi Leonard keeping emotions in check in return to San Antonio (Jan. 3, 2019)

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Basketball
Canada
Danny Green
Kawhi Leonard
Kyle Lowry
Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies
National Basketball Association
NBA
Ontario
Sports
Toronto
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors Beat Memphis Grizzlies

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.