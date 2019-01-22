Pistol stolen in Kelowna break and enter

Police in Kelowna are asking for help in identifying two break-and-enter suspects who stole a small-calibre gun last month.

According to police, on Dec. 18, two men broke into a ground-level apartment suite along the 2300 block of Baron Road. The two suspects also accessed an administration office space before fleeing through the lobby with their pilfered items, including a .22 calibre pistol.

“RCMP have seized and reviewed video surveillance footage that investigators believe show the suspects as they attempt to conceal their identity, while carrying stolen items through the building’s front lobby,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Despite their efforts, police have been unable to identify these males and are now turning to the general public in an effort to further their investigation.

Police believe the suspects were associated to a newer model, two-tone, grey and red extended cab pickup truck.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.