71-year-old London man charged with break and enter in Kingston

A London man was transported back to Kingston by local police to answer to a break and enter charge.

Kingston police say the 71-year-old man and an unidentified accomplice entered a local golf club sometime on the afternoon of Nov. 23. According to police, the men used a dolly to remove a large safe from the golf club’s private office and then loaded it into a vehicle.

Police estimate the value of the safe and its contents at more than $1,000.

Detectives with the Kingston police say they were able to identify one of the men with the help of London police, but his whereabouts were unknown and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Jan. 10, the man was arrested by London police, and Kingston officers travelled down to London to transport the accused back to the city.

Kingston police say the man was known to police and had been involved with similar break and enter incidents in Waterloo.