Peterborough man charged with attempted break-and-enter, assault

A Peterborough man is facing several charges following an attempted break-in at a residence early Sunday.

Police say around 4:45 a.m., a homeowner heard a noise and discovered someone attempting to break into the residence. When the homeowner turned on an exterior light, police say the accused fled the scene.

A short time later, police say the accused attended a home uninvited and when asked to leave, he allegedly assaulted a female at the residence.

Police located the accused in the area of Parkhill Road East.

Alexander Gordon Dykes, 54, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with attempted break-and-enter, assault, four counts of failure to comply with a probation order and two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

He was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday.