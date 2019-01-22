Michelle Janus out as University of Lethbridge women’s hockey coach

The University of Lethbridge has confirmed Michelle Janus is no longer the head coach of the Pronghorns women’s hockey team.

“Effective immediately, Michelle Janus is no longer the head coach of the Pronghorns women’s hockey program,” the university said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

“The women’s hockey players have been made aware of this change and Pronghorn Athletics will announce an interim coach in the near future.

“As this is a human resources matter, the university will not make any further comment.”

Athletics staff would not offer any specifics as to why Janus is no longer with the team.

Janus’ departure is the latest development in what has been months of controversy surrounding the hockey team.

In summer 2018, a group of players came forward alleging abuse, discrimination and harassment against the now former bench boss. Those players filed a formal complaint against her under the campus’ harassment and discrimination policy. The university responded by saying it would be working with Janus to correct the behaviors in question.

Later in August, four former players pursued legal action, filing a lawsuit against the university, Janus and sport and recreation executive director Ken McInnes, alleging a pattern of bullying and harassment dating back to 2015.

The women are seeking more than $1 million in damages and their lawyer Diann Castle confirmed on Tuesday that the lawsuit is still before the courts.

The university has filed a statement of defence, asking that the civil case against all affected parties be dismissed and calling the allegations “scandalous and frivolous.”

