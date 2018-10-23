University of Lethbridge hockey team to retire Brock Hirsche’s jersey number

Prior to puck drop of the team’s home game against the University of Calgary Dinos this Friday, the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns will retire Brock Hirsche’s Number 10 jersey.

Hirsche, a former captain of the hockey team, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January 2016 and passed away in April, 2018 at the age of 26. His will be the first jersey lifted to the rafters of the Nicholas Sheran Arena.

In an April celebration of life, attendees were asked to fill the arena with jerseys. Hirsche had planned his own celebration of life, wanting his family and friends to remember him and celebrate his love of hockey.

“Brock was a true leader, a personal friend and the kind of player any coach would want on his team,” former Pronghorns coach Greg Gatto said.

“Brock was respected and admired by all ages, locally in Lethbridge and throughout the hockey world. It’s a fitting honour that his should be the first number retired by the program.”

A banner will hang along with the jersey at the arena, which is the home ice for the team.

Hirsche personally established a scholarship fund in his name before his death. The fund gained immediate attention, with many people coming forward to support the initiative, including former teammate and Stanley Cup champion, Brett Connolly. The scholarship has raised more than $103,000.

The Brock Hirsche Pronghorn Hockey Award is an annual award given to a Pronghorns men’s hockey player who is a leader on his team, in his community and is a promoter of men’s health issues.

“Brock was a selfless and inspirational individual throughout his life. His compassion, kindness and work ethic made him the obvious choice for leadership roles in sport, academics, and in social circles,” said former teammate and longtime friend Dylan Tait.

“He was such an easy guy to follow. It was not surprising that his benevolent personality came through even during some of the most difficult moments in his life.”

Individuals wishing to pay tribute to Hirsche and support the Brock Hirsche Pronghorn Hockey Award can find more information here.