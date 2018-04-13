Lethbridge native Brock Hirsche remembered at celebration of life

Brock Hirsche’s family and friends gathered to celebrate his life on Friday, a celebration that Hirsche organized himself.

“Brock wanted to have the service in Nicholas Sheran ice arena because this is where the Pronghorns played,” said Brock’s dad, Tim Hirsche.

“He had stated that in February when he made the decision to come home from Calgary and bypass his final round of chemotherapy, given the fact that his chances of surviving the cancer were very, very small.”

Known as a leader, Hirsche captained the WHL’s Prince George Cougars and then the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns.

Hirsche was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January 2016, and passed away earlier this month, at the age of 26.

The arena was filled with pictures of Hirsche, from his junior years playing hockey to memorabilia he adored. It was Hirsche’s wish that the crowd be filled with jerseys.

“It was all about the rink, and it was all about casual attire and he wanted any jersey that anybody had available to them,” Tim Hirsche said. “And he wanted a celebration of life.”

Many stories were shared about the Lethbridge native and his love of sport, including the passion he had for his favourite team. It’s a passion that was fuelled from the very beginning.

“Brock was a fan of all sports and pretty much all teams,” Tim Hirsche said. “But you have your favourite team and Brock was born a 49ers fan because I dressed him in 49ers clothing from the time he was a baby and he didn’t really have a choice. He was born a 49ers fan.”

“He was always doing everything he could to help anyone [and] everyone, and he was so humble,” said Brock’s mother, Sharla Hirsche.

“He would never let on what he was up to, numerous things I would see him and ask, ‘Why are you in the middle?’ and he wouldn’t have told me, he’d say, ‘Well, I’m the captain.'”

Described by many around him as a team-first player, Hirsche recently set up a scholarship fund in his own name at the University of Lethbridge, to help future young athletes.

Even in the end, his focus was on those around him.

“He just wanted me to, I guess not worry that how bad it was going to hurt me,” Sharla Hirsche said, “and that it was at peace, and everything will be fine.”