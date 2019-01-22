Man charged with theft of Calgary police vehicle has history of similar crimes

A man charged with stealing a Calgary police cruiser on Monday has been remanded in custody, at least for one more day.

The Calgary Police Service said an officer was responding to a complaint of a suspicious person and got out to talk to people on the side of the road when a man hopped in the police vehicle and took off.

He was arrested about half an hour later in a parking garage of the SAIT campus in the city’s northwest.

Matthew Macgugan is charged with impersonating a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle, hit and run, dangerous driving and breaching his recognizance.

He was supposed to be following a list of conditions including not to be behind the wheel of a vehicle and not to be in a vehicle without the registered owner.

According to court records, Macgugan pleaded guilty on Jan. 16, 2019 to possession of a stolen vehicle. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail but after credit for time served, was released.

“What we see in regards to auto theft offenders, more often than not, when we arrest someone it’s very common for them to have either outstanding warrants for their arrest related to previous auto theft matters or other crimes or to not be following court-mandated conditions,” Staff Sgt. Graeme Smiley told Global News Tuesday.

Police said the issue is auto theft is often viewed as “just a property crime” and the sentences don’t reflect the risk to the public.

“Grouping vehicle theft into just general property crime, we see that as sort of incomplete because when offenders in our city — potentially under the influence of drugs — are driving stolen vehicles, it is absolutely a community safety concern,” Smiley said.

He said police see many offenders released within 24 hours of their arrest and are often found re-offending soon after.

Macgugan is scheduled to appear in court Jan 23.