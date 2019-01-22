Woman, 79, killed by garbage truck in Plateau-Mont-Royal: police

A 79-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a garbage truck in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Montreal police say the calls were made to 911 around 8:40 a.m Tuesday about the incident near Parc Avenue and St-Joseph Boulevard.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by dump truck in downtown Montreal

Police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the woman was walking on a sidewalk on Parc Avenue when she was hit by the garbage truck emerging from an alleyway.

The woman’s death was confirmed at the scene by police officers. Her identity has not been released.

WATCH: Pedestrian deaths continue to climb in Montreal

The driver of the truck, a 54-year-old man, was treated on the scene for nervous shock. He was not taken to hospital.

Parc Avenue was closed between Mont-Royal Avenue and St-Joseph Boulevard.

An investigation is underway.