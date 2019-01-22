Oil producers want to see policies that will double industry’s growth in Alberta election

The energy industry has revealed what it wants to see from Alberta politicians as they gear up for a spring election.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) says politicians should enact policies that will double the industry’s growth rate by 2020.

It wants tax cuts, shorter regulatory times and government support for six new energy pipelines.

There is no mention of a price on carbon or a cap on oilsands emissions, both of which were brought in by Alberta’s current NDP government.

Association president Tim McMillan says the International Energy Agency predicts oil and gas demand is on track to grow and he believes Canada’s well-regulated oilpatch should be filling those markets.

The agency also forecasts a three-degree rise in global temperatures by 2040 — well past the threshold at which scientists say dangerous climate change impacts will occur.