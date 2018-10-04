Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 4 2018 8:09pm 01:40 Discount on Alberta oil reaches record levels The record-low reached by the discount on Alberta oil could cost producers billions in lost revenue. As Tom Vernon explains, world prices are going up but that’s not the case here. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4518894/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4518894/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?