Alberta premier to make energy announcement in Calgary

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is set to make an announcement in Calgary Tuesday morning regarding a new private-sector investment.

In a media release, the province said the investment was “spurred by the Made-in-Alberta strategy for creating jobs and diversifying the energy sector.”

Notley is scheduled to make the announcement at 11 a.m. MT at McDougall Centre. Industry representatives will also be on hand for the announcement, according to the province.

As part of the “Made-in-Alberta” strategy, Notley announced in December that the province was looking for expressions of interest from companies to build a new refinery or expand an existing one.

The project would have to use Alberta-produced oil feedstock. The deadline for requests is Feb. 8.

Tuesday’s announcement comes amid a struggling energy sector in Alberta. On Jan. 1, provincially mandated oil production curtailments came into force.

The program, designed to remove about 8.7 per cent of total Alberta production from the market, was to remain in place for about three months and then be lowered to about 95,000 bpd through the rest of 2019.

A total of 25 companies, that each produce more than 10,000 barrels of oil per day in Alberta, have been asked to cut production.

