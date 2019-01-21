Brantford police release photos of hate crime suspects

Brantford police continue to investigate an alleged hate crime at a local mosque and have released photos of two suspects in the case.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, police say two suspects were at the Brantford Mosque on Greenwich Street, where they allegedly spray painted the walls of the mosque and the parking lot with hateful remarks and symbols directed at members of the Muslim faith.

READ MORE: Stolen vehicle investigation in Brantford leads to seizure of drugs, weapons

The two suspects appear to be young men with an average height and slim build. Police say they were wearing long pants and hoodies and carrying backpacks at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Det. Jason Sinning at 519-756-0113 ext. 2265 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.

READ MORE: Brantford police arrest teacher for allegedly touching student ‘inappropriately’

BPS – Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the Hate Crime that occurred at the Brantford Mosque in October 2018. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers https://t.co/vpprAIB9Rr pic.twitter.com/4rf9y35gpz — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) January 21, 2019