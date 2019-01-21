Brantford police release photos of hate crime suspects
Brantford police continue to investigate an alleged hate crime at a local mosque and have released photos of two suspects in the case.
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, police say two suspects were at the Brantford Mosque on Greenwich Street, where they allegedly spray painted the walls of the mosque and the parking lot with hateful remarks and symbols directed at members of the Muslim faith.
The two suspects appear to be young men with an average height and slim build. Police say they were wearing long pants and hoodies and carrying backpacks at the time of the alleged incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Det. Jason Sinning at 519-756-0113 ext. 2265 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.
