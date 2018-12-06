Brantford police arrest teacher for allegedly touching student ‘inappropriately’

Brantford police have charged a 56-year-old teacher with sexual assault and sexual interference, after an alleged incident involving a female student.

Police say the investigation began last month, after a female victim between 14 and 18 years of age was allegedly touched inappropriately by a teacher at North Park Collegiate and Vocational School of the Grand Erie District School Board.

BPS have charged a 56 year old male with Sexual Assault and Sexual Interference after an investigation involving a female victim between the ages of 14-18. The investigation was conducted by members of the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit. https://t.co/e5P7EgFJDv pic.twitter.com/6iP6VFm5Tl — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) December 6, 2018

As a result of the investigation, William Edward Gemmell is now facing charges.

