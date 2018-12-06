Canada
December 6, 2018 5:01 pm

Brantford police arrest teacher for allegedly touching student ‘inappropriately’

By Reporter  Global News

Brantford police have arrested a teacher for allegedly touching a teen student inappropriately at North Park Collegiate and Vocational School.

YouTube
A A

Brantford police have charged a  56-year-old teacher with sexual assault and sexual interference, after an alleged incident involving a female student.

READ MORE: At least four Hamilton men, including a paramedic, face child porn charges

Police say the investigation began last month, after a female victim between 14 and 18 years of age was allegedly touched inappropriately by a teacher at North Park Collegiate and Vocational School of the Grand Erie District School Board.

As a result of the investigation, William Edward Gemmell is now facing charges.

WATCH: Durham teacher charged with sexual assault, sexual interference involving 10-year-old
Report an error
Alleged
Arrest
Brantford
Brantford Police
Girl
HamOnt
Minor
Ontario
Sexual Assault
Sexual Interference
Student
Teacher
Teen

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News