January 21, 2019 4:15 pm

Stolen vehicle investigation in Brantford leads to seizure of drugs, weapons

By Reporter  Global News

Brantford police say they have charged a man with numerous offences after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs and weapons.

A stolen vehicle investigation in Brantford, Ont., has resulted in the seizure of weapons and drugs, according to police.

Brantford police say they were contacted on Friday by a man who said he lent his vehicle to an acquaintance who allegedly failed to returned it.

Officers located the vehicle on King Street later that day and performed a traffic stop, but police say the driver took off on foot.

According to police, the suspect was located a short distance away in a business, where he had allegedly discarded a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the bathroom.

Police say he was also found to be in possession of a large amount of money, a knife, drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs, including crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl powder and Percocet pills, all worth over $26,000.

A 22-year-old man is now facing several charges related to the incident.

