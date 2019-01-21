Stolen vehicle investigation in Brantford leads to seizure of drugs, weapons

A stolen vehicle investigation in Brantford, Ont., has resulted in the seizure of weapons and drugs, according to police.

Brantford police say they were contacted on Friday by a man who said he lent his vehicle to an acquaintance who allegedly failed to returned it.

READ MORE: Peterborough among Ontario cities with highest hospitalization rates for opioid poisoning in 2017

Officers located the vehicle on King Street later that day and performed a traffic stop, but police say the driver took off on foot.

According to police, the suspect was located a short distance away in a business, where he had allegedly discarded a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the bathroom.

Police say he was also found to be in possession of a large amount of money, a knife, drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs, including crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl powder and Percocet pills, all worth over $26,000.

READ MORE: Brantford police arrest teacher for allegedly touching student ‘inappropriately’

A 22-year-old man is now facing several charges related to the incident.

Crime Brief – a 22 year old male has been charged with numerous charges including firearm and drug trafficking after BPS investigate a report of a stolen vehicle. A semi-automatic hand gun and over $26,000 of various controlled substances were seized. https://t.co/QFiNEHmghr pic.twitter.com/2VhAm8mCkT — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) January 21, 2019