Edmonton police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect
Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.
Police said Abdi Kafor Mahamud Hirsi, 32, has outstanding warrants for firearm-related offences and is considered armed and dangerous.
Police described Hirsi as about five feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to not approach him and instead contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.
