Crime
January 21, 2019 3:17 pm
Updated: January 21, 2019 3:30 pm

Edmonton police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

Edmonton police are searching for Abdi Kafor Mahamud Hirsi, who police consider armed and dangerous, Jan. 21, 2018.

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Police said Abdi Kafor Mahamud Hirsi, 32, has outstanding warrants for firearm-related offences and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police described Hirsi as about five feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to not approach him and instead contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.

