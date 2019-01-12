Suspect wanted in northern Alberta shootings arrested in Edmonton: police

An Alberta man wanted in two northern Alberta shooting investigations has been arrested by Edmonton police.

Desmarais RCMP said Lance Lessard Atkinson was arrested without incident on Saturday morning.

READ MORE: RCMP seek suspect who ‘may be armed and dangerous’ after northern Alberta shootings

RCMP said a man allegedly fired a gun at two victims in two separate locations on Jan. 5.

One victim was injured in one of the shootings, while a second person was not physically injured.

Police did not provide details on where the shootings happened or the circumstances surrounding them.

WATCH BELOW: Teen accused of shooting German tourist on Alberta highway granted bail

Atikinson was a suspect in the shootings, RCMP said.

Police say he remains in custody as he waits for a release hearing.