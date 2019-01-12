Suspect wanted in northern Alberta shootings arrested in Edmonton: police

An Alberta man wanted in two northern Alberta shooting investigations has been arrested by Edmonton police.
Desmarais RCMP said Lance Lessard Atkinson was arrested without incident on Saturday morning.
RCMP said a man allegedly fired a gun at two victims in two separate locations on Jan. 5.
One victim was injured in one of the shootings, while a second person was not physically injured.
Police did not provide details on where the shootings happened or the circumstances surrounding them.
Atikinson was a suspect in the shootings, RCMP said.
Police say he remains in custody as he waits for a release hearing.
