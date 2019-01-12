Crime
January 12, 2019 2:10 pm
Updated: January 12, 2019 2:12 pm

Suspect wanted in northern Alberta shootings arrested in Edmonton: police

By Web Producer  Global News

The RCMP are asking the public for information about the whereabouts of Lance Lessard Atkinson, whom they call a suspect in two shootings in northern Alberta over the weekend.

Supplied by RCMP
A A

An Alberta man wanted in two northern Alberta shooting investigations has been arrested by Edmonton police.

Desmarais RCMP said Lance Lessard Atkinson was arrested without incident on Saturday morning.

READ MORE: RCMP seek suspect who ‘may be armed and dangerous’ after northern Alberta shootings

RCMP said a man allegedly fired a gun at two victims in two separate locations on Jan. 5.

One victim was injured in one of the shootings, while a second person was not physically injured.

Police did not provide details on where the shootings happened or the circumstances surrounding them.

WATCH BELOW: Teen accused of shooting German tourist on Alberta highway granted bail

Atikinson was a suspect in the shootings, RCMP said.

Police say he remains in custody as he waits for a release hearing.

 

