Alberta man found guilty of first-degree murder after shooting girlfriend in 2015

A man from southern Alberta has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend almost four years ago.

On Tuesday, a jury found Glenn Randall guilty in the January 2015 death of Brenda Walker, according to Alberta Justice.

He’s been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

Police previously said Walker and Randall were in a relationship that ended in 2014. Walker was 49 when she was killed in her home in Strathmore, Alta.

When charges were laid in 2014, RCMP said there were no reports of domestic violence leading up to the woman’s death.