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Crime

Lapu Lapu attack suspect pleads not guilty to all 42 charges

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 3, 2026 2:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global BC Presents: Lapu Lapu Day tragedy'
Global BC Presents: Lapu Lapu Day tragedy
On April 26, 2025, what was a happy, peaceful, family festival became the site of an unthinkable tragedy, one of the darkest chapters in Vancouver's history. In this special, we hear for the first time from the first responders, along with survivors and witnesses – Apr 26, 2026
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The man accused of driving an SUV through Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day Festival in 2025 has pleaded not guilty to all 42 charges he faces.

The BC Prosecution Service said that Kai Ji Adam Lo pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of second-degree murder and 31 counts of attempted murder during a court appearance on Monday.

His trial is set to begin next April, which is nearly two years after the vehicle ramming attack.

Lo’s case was moved to B.C. Supreme Court earlier this year after a lower court judge ruled he was fit to stand trial.

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Eleven people were killed in the April 26, 2025, attack at the festival in East Vancouver. Dozens more were injured.

Click to play video: 'Lapu Lapu Day tragedy anniversary'
Lapu Lapu Day tragedy anniversary

The victims who lost their lives:
Jenifer Darbellay, 50

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Kira Ganapol Salim, 34

Vicky Bjarnason, 55

Glitza Daniela Samper, 30

Glitza Maria Caicedo-Samper, 60

Daniel Samper Toro, 65

Jendhel Sico, 27

Richard Le, 47

Katie Le, 5

Linh Hoang, 30

Nerissa Pagkanlungan, 46

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