Lapu Lapu attack suspect pleads not guilty to all 42 charges

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The man accused of driving an SUV through Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day Festival in 2025 has pleaded not guilty to all 42 charges he faces.

The BC Prosecution Service said that Kai Ji Adam Lo pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of second-degree murder and 31 counts of attempted murder during a court appearance on Monday.

His trial is set to begin next April, which is nearly two years after the vehicle ramming attack.

Lo’s case was moved to B.C. Supreme Court earlier this year after a lower court judge ruled he was fit to stand trial.

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Eleven people were killed in the April 26, 2025, attack at the festival in East Vancouver. Dozens more were injured.

1:54 Lapu Lapu Day tragedy anniversary

The victims who lost their lives:

Jenifer Darbellay, 50

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Kira Ganapol Salim, 34

Vicky Bjarnason, 55

Glitza Daniela Samper, 30

Glitza Maria Caicedo-Samper, 60

Daniel Samper Toro, 65

Jendhel Sico, 27

Richard Le, 47

Katie Le, 5

Linh Hoang, 30

Nerissa Pagkanlungan, 46