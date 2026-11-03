Lapu Lapu attack suspect pleads not guilty to all 42 charges

The man accused of driving an SUV through Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day Festival in 2025 has pleaded not guilty to all 42 charges he faces.
The BC Prosecution Service said that Kai Ji Adam Lo pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of second-degree murder and 31 counts of attempted murder during a court appearance on Monday.
His trial is set to begin next April, which is nearly two years after the vehicle ramming attack.
Lo’s case was moved to B.C. Supreme Court earlier this year after a lower court judge ruled he was fit to stand trial.
Get breaking National news
Eleven people were killed in the April 26, 2025, attack at the festival in East Vancouver. Dozens more were injured.
The victims who lost their lives:
Jenifer Darbellay, 50
Kira Ganapol Salim, 34
Vicky Bjarnason, 55
Glitza Daniela Samper, 30
Glitza Maria Caicedo-Samper, 60
Daniel Samper Toro, 65
Jendhel Sico, 27
Richard Le, 47
Katie Le, 5
Linh Hoang, 30
Nerissa Pagkanlungan, 46
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.