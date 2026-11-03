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Crime

Alberta teen accused of terrorism offences connected to ISIS

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 3, 2026 2:18 pm
1 min read
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A teenager in Alberta has been arrested and charged with engaging in terrorism-realted offences, after police alleged they were talking to people affiliated with the Islamic State — a designated foreign terrorist organization.

In February, the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region’s integrated national security enforcement team (INSET) said it began investigating online correspondence between an Alberta teenager and what police said were users affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, commonly known as ISIS.

On Oct. 26, INSET arrested a 17-year-old youth for a terrorism-related offence. Police did not say if they are a boy or girl.

The RCMP said it commenced proceedings against the youth by way of a terrorism peace bond, pursuant to section 810.011 of the Criminal Code — fear of terrorism offence.

The peace bond would give investigators broader authority to monitoring conditions such as online activity and other tools aimed at preventing potential offences.

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Click to play video: 'Calgary man who joined ISIS sentenced to 16 years in prison'
Calgary man who joined ISIS sentenced to 16 years in prison

While police did not reveal where the teen lives or was arrested, they were released on conditions and scheduled to appear Tuesday at the provincial court in Fort McMurray.

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RCMP said the Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents the release of any other information and since the matter is now before the courts, police will not comment further.

Earlier this year, a former CSIS analyst told Global News ISIS continues to be an active global organization and is using ongoing wars, including in Gaza and Iran, to attract new recruits.

The RCMP says countering religiously motivated violent extremism remains a top priority and is urging the public to report suspicious activity.

Click to play video: 'Canada lists 4 new terrorist entities, including online extremist groups'
Canada lists 4 new terrorist entities, including online extremist groups

With files from Touria Izri and Alessia Maratta, Global News

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