RCMP seek suspect who ‘may be armed and dangerous’ after northern Alberta shootings

The RCMP are asking the public for help finding a man they believe “may be armed and dangerous” as they investigate a pair of shootings that took place in northern Alberta over the weekend.

In a news release, police said a man allegedly fired a gun “at two victims in two separate locations” on Saturday.

“One victim was injured and is now recovering,” the RCMP said. “The second victim was not harmed physically.”

Police did not elaborate on where the shootings occurred or the circumstances surrounding them.

Efforts are now being made to track down Lance Lessard Atkinson, whom police call a suspect in the shootings.

“He is still at large and could be hiding in surrounding areas of Slave Lake and Athabasca, and is known to also frequent Edmonton,” RCMP said.

Atkinson, 30, is described as six-foot-one and 260 pounds. He has several face tattoos.

“[Atkinson] should not be approached if he is located,” police said.

Anyone who sees Atkinson or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Desmarais RCMP detachment at 780-891-3765, or to call their local police department.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by contacting them online.