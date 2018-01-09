Man arrested after drive-by shooting in northern Alberta

A Desmarais man is facing a number of charges after a drive-by shooting in the northern Alberta town Sunday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., Desmarais RCMP responded after a shot was fired while a resident was walking down the road.

The victim told police a vehicle drove by and fired one shot. The victim was not hurt.

Officers were able to find the vehicle without incident and two search warrants were executed.

Jordan Dillon Gambler, 27, is facing a number of charges including careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm without a licence.

During the searches police also seized a ballistic vest, two BB guns and mace.

However, the RCMP said the gun used in the drive-by shooting fired a real bullet.

Gambler remains in custody and is scheduled to be in Desmarais Provincial Court on Jan. 11, 2018. Police do not believe this was a random incident.