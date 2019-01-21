Thames Valley District School Board, London Jewish community honour Holocaust survivor Max Eisen

The Thames Valley District School Board is teaming up with the local Jewish community centre and a non-profit human rights organization to honour Holocaust survivor Max Eisen.

Eisen was liberated from Auschwitz 74 years ago and has spent his life speaking to young people about standing up to hatred and racism in all forms.

“My book is a historical document that many schools are using to teach students of the Holocaust,” Eisen said.

In 2016, Eisen had his memoirs published in a book titled By Chance Alone: A Remarkable True Story of Courage and Survival at Auschwitz. It was one of 5 finalists for the prestigious RBC Taylor Prize.

“I always tell the crowd of people that I speak to that those who’ve heard a witness are the next witnesses, meaning they need to carry on and pass on the history of what happened.”

Eisen will be presented with an award recognizing his efforts in Holocaust education at the London Jewish Community Centre on Monday night.

The reception starts at 6:30 p.m., and everyone is welcome to the free event.