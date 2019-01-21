Man refuses to leave restaurant, busted for weapons and meth

A man who refused to leave an Isabel Street restaurant was arrested Friday when he was found to be in possession of drugs and weapons, say police.

Police said they were at the restaurant for an unrelated matter when staff asked them to help removing the man, who was refusing to leave.

They discovered he was armed with a knife, and also in possession of an improvised firing device, numerous rounds of ammunition, $100 in meth, and a blank cheque that police said appeared to have been taken from a St. John’s-area business.

Adam Michael Edward Forget, 29, faces – among other charges – two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of weapon possession, four counts of possessing a restricted weapon contrary to a prohibition order, meth possession, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Forget was detained in custody.

