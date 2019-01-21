Man dies in crash on Highway 19A near Union Bay

Comox Valley RCMP and North Island Traffic Services are investigating after a man died in a crash on Sunday, Jan. 20, on Highway 19A near Union Bay, B.C.

When police arrived on scene, they determined a southbound Toyota with a lone male driver entered the northbound lane and collided with a northbound Ford pickup truck occupied by a man and a woman.

The driver of the Toyota was deceased at the scene and the occupants of the Ford were not seriously hurt, according to officials.

Police say conditions at the time were sunny, dry and warm.

The highway was closed for a number of hours while police gathered evidence and investigated the crash.

The highway has since reopened.

North Vancouver Island Traffic Services (NVITS), Vancouver Island Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the B.C. Coroners’ Service continue to investigate the cause of this collision. Speed and impairment do not appear to have contributed to the cause of this collision.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to please call NVITS in Campbell River at 250-286-6221, and quote file number 2019-25.