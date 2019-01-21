Traffic
January 21, 2019 8:08 am

Three hospitalized after multi-vehicle collision in Mission

By National news anchor  CKNW

Two of the three vehicles had collided head-on and one flipped onto its side, officials said.

Courtesy of Curtis Kreklau
A A

Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle collision in Mission on Sunday night.

READ MORE: Fatal crash on Lougheed Highway

Emergency responders were called out at 6:50 p.m. to a three-vehicle collision along Lougheed Highway at Chester Street, in a construction zone.

Two of the three vehicles had collided head-on and one flipped onto its side, officials said.

The highway was closed for several hours afterwards.

READ MORE: Another man charged in fatal crash that claimed three lives on Lougheed Highway

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Courtesy of Curtis Kreklau

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
3-vehicle accident Mission
Chester St
collision Mission
Lougheed Highway
Lougheed Highway at Chester Street
Lougheed hwy
Mission accident
RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.