Three hospitalized after multi-vehicle collision in Mission
Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle collision in Mission on Sunday night.
Emergency responders were called out at 6:50 p.m. to a three-vehicle collision along Lougheed Highway at Chester Street, in a construction zone.
Two of the three vehicles had collided head-on and one flipped onto its side, officials said.
The highway was closed for several hours afterwards.
Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.
