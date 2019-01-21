HMCS Ville de Québec returns to Halifax after 6-month deployment

There were many smiling faces and emotional reunions on a Halifax jetty Monday morning, as HMCS Ville de Québec returned home after a six-month deployment.

The ship was deployed with Standing NATO Maritime Group Two and HMCS Toronto left to take its place on Jan. 19.

HMCS Toronto will take part in Operation Reassurance, which is Canada’s contribution to NATO’s assurance and deterrence measures in central and eastern Europe.

According to the Canadian Armed Forces, the deployment of a Halifax-class frigate and CH-148 Cyclone Maritime helicopter offer flexibility in the types of missions it can take part in.

The ship and aircraft will take part in efforts such as surveillance and monitoring.