Canada
January 21, 2019 9:45 am
Updated: January 21, 2019 9:48 am

HMCS Ville de Québec returns to Halifax after 6-month deployment

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Family members brought homemade signs to welcome the crew of HMCS Ville de Quebec back home to Halifax.

Reynold Gregor/Global News
There were many smiling faces and emotional reunions on a Halifax jetty Monday morning, as HMCS Ville de Québec returned home after a six-month deployment.

The ship was deployed with Standing NATO Maritime Group Two and HMCS Toronto left to take its place on Jan. 19.

HMCS Toronto will take part in Operation Reassurance, which is Canada’s contribution to NATO’s assurance and deterrence measures in central and eastern Europe.

According to the Canadian Armed Forces, the deployment of a Halifax-class frigate and CH-148 Cyclone Maritime helicopter offer flexibility in the types of missions it can take part in.

The ship and aircraft will take part in efforts such as surveillance and monitoring.

