January 21, 2019 10:11 am

Police investigating after altercation in downtown Barrie sends man to hospital

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are investigating after an altercation at the five points intersection left one man with injuries.

One man has been taken to hospital after an altercation in downtown Barrie Friday.

The incident happened around 3:40 a.m., according to police, on Dunlop Street East and Bayfield Street at the Five Points intersection.

Police say three men were allegedly involved in the altercation.

Officers say two men got into a vehicle and drove off westbound on Dunlop Street East.

They believe a third man attempted to open the driver’s side door of the vehicle, but fell to the ground.

As a result, police say he sustained injuries and was sent to hospital.

Officers are now seeking to identify the two men allegedly involved in the altercation.

Police say they were driving a black, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

