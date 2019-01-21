Police investigating after altercation in downtown Barrie sends man to hospital

One man has been taken to hospital after an altercation in downtown Barrie Friday.

The incident happened around 3:40 a.m., according to police, on Dunlop Street East and Bayfield Street at the Five Points intersection.

Police say three men were allegedly involved in the altercation.

READ MORE: Barrie police ask public for help to identify fraud suspect

Officers say two men got into a vehicle and drove off westbound on Dunlop Street East.

They believe a third man attempted to open the driver’s side door of the vehicle, but fell to the ground.

As a result, police say he sustained injuries and was sent to hospital.

Officers are now seeking to identify the two men allegedly involved in the altercation.

Police say they were driving a black, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).