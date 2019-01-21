Halifax man hit with Taser after police respond to threats call at apartment building

A Halifax man was hit with a Taser on Sunday night after police responded to a threats call.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called at around 7:30 p.m. to an apartment building in the 5500-block of Cornwallis Street. It was reported that a man was in the hallway armed with a knife, who was threatening another tenant and a security officer.

Police say the accused refused to put down the knife and officers deployed a conductive energy weapon, also known as a Taser.

The man was then taken into custody and no one was injured in the incident.

According to police, the accused also lived in the building.

He is being held for court Monday morning and will face charges of assault with a weapon, uttering death threats and resisting arrest.