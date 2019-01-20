Vancouver Island poisoning kills 6 eagles, sickens 6 others

A wildlife rescue group is scouring an area of Vancouver Island after a dozen bald eagles turned up poisoned this week.

The birds were found in the North Cowichan area north of Duncan, staring on Wednesday. Six of them died, and the Raptor Rescue Society says another six appear likely to recover, after medical treatment.

“The prognosis on them is good,” said society executive director Robyn Radcliffe. “One is not doing as well today, but our fingers are crossed for him.”

Radcliffe was out in a canoe on Sunday searching for more of the birds.

“We suspect that a farm animal was euthanized and then not disposed of correctly,” Radcliffe said.

“So, if an animal is euthanized using any euthanizing drug, it’s super potent to animals feeding on a carcass. So it’s likely that it wasn’t buried, which is what is supposed to happen.”

The society reported the poisoning to the Conservation Officer Service (COS), which Radcliffe said is now investigating.

Global News has requested comment from the Ministry of Environment.

Anyone in the area who spots an eagle that appears to be in distress, or “drunken,” is asked to contact the Raptor Rescue Society at 778-936-0732.

The group says the birds need to have their stomachs emptied of crop contents, given warmth, and be given activated charcoal and intravenous fluids, but they can be saved.

Radcliffe said she doesn’t believe anyone meant to hurt the birds, but said the affected area of Vancouver Island has a high eagle density, and that eagles — and any other scavengers in the area — are at high risk from poison in situations like this.

“Some people were quick to be upset, but I’m sure it’s not intentional,” she said.

“We do need to hopefully use this as an opportunity to remind people that we’re being really careful about what we’re putting out in the environment.”

