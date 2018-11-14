Vancouver Island dog owner issues warning after pet dies of bacterial infection

A Vancouver Island woman is urging dog owners to get their animals vaccinated against leptospirosis.

Last week Sarah Galbraith’s beloved dog, Hope, died.

The mixed-breed Mexican rescue animal passed away after contracting the bacterial infection.

It’s suspected Hope picked it up during a walk at a local park in Sooke, B.C., where the water may have been contaminated.

When Hope stopped eating her meals for several days and then started vomiting, Sarah took her to the vet.

“I got a phone call saying I had to come and get her immediately and rush her to Central Veterinary Hospital because there was a toxin attacking her kidneys,” she told Global News.

Within days Hope was dead.

“[Leptospirosis] can cause liver or kidney failure, or a condition that can cause blood vessels to bleed internally,” explained Dr. Alastair Westcott, a North Vancouver veterinarian,

In Greater Victoria there’s been a recent outbreak of leptospirosis, prompting warnings. If caught early, leptospirosis can be treated with antibiotics. Furthermore, leptospirosis is entirely preventable.

Westcott’s advice?

“Simply, get your pets vaccinated.”

Galbraith says she wishes she had known about the vaccine. Now she’s spreading the word, so that others don’t risk losing their dogs.