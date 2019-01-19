Jury finds 2 men guilty of manslaughter in 2017 killing of Jeanenne Fontaine

A jury found two men guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jeanenne Fontaine Saturday morning.

Christopher Brass and Jason Meilleur pleaded not guilty, after being accused of killing the 29-year-old in 2017.

A Crown attorney says three men showed up at a Winnipeg house searching for a man in order to collect a drug debt, and Tina Fontaine’s cousin was killed because she happened to be home.

Jeanenne Chantel Fontaine was shot in the back of the head, before the house was set ablaze in March 2017.

Earlier, the body of Fontaine’s 15-year-old cousin was discovered wrapped in the Red River in August 2014. Raymond Cormier was acquitted in her death last year.

Tina Fontaine’s death prompted calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Brass will be sentenced next week, while Meilleur’s sentencing dates haven’t been set yet.