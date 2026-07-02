Calgary assault sends man to hospital in critical condition, 1 person in custody

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Calgary police said a man is in critical condition following an assault early Thursday morning in the northwest community of Capitol Hill.

Officers were called out just before 5 a.m. to reports of an assault with a weapon in the 1300 block of 20 Avenue Northwest.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said one person was taken into custody.

View image in full screen Police tape and a pair of paramedics’ rubber gloves could be seen outside a townhouse in the northwest community of Capitol Hill Thursday morning after a man was rushed to hospital following a life-threatening assault. Global News

Police haven’t released any other details, but investigators said there is no risk to the public.