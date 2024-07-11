Calgary police search for 3 suspects involved in downtown assault

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are trying to identify three men believed responsible for a downtown assault last month that left one person with life-threatening injuries and injured two others.

At around 11:45 p.m. on June 28, police were called to the Circle K convenience store at 528 Fourth Avenue S.W. for reports of a physical altercation involving several people.

When police arrived they found three men who appeared to have been assaulted.

One man was unconscious and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He’s now in stable condition but remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The two other men suffered minor injuries.

Police believe there was a verbal argument between two groups that escalated to a physical altercation.

Police are trying to identify three suspects who left the scene of the assault before police arrived:

The first suspect is between 23 and 28 years old, approximately five-feet-nine-inches tall and about 190 pounds with short, dark hair

The second suspect is described as between 23 and 28 years old, approximately six-feet-one-inch tall and about 200 pounds with short, brown hair

The third suspect is described as between 23 and 28 years old, approximately six-feet-one-inch tall and about 215 pounds with short, dark hair and a chinstrap beard with a moustache

Anyone with information on the assault or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.