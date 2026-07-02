RCMP looking for 2 men who allegedly drove car into New Brunswick river

RCMP in New Brunswick are looking for two men who reportedly drove a car into a river in Charlo, N.B., on purpose and were filmed doing so.
“On June 20, 2026, the Campbellton RCMP detachment received several reports of a video that was circulating online depicting two individuals intentionally driving a car into the Charlo River near the Levesque Bridge,” RCMP said in a release.
According to RCMP, the video shows one man climbing on top of the vehicle — a Chevrolet Aveo —while the other man climbs into the trunk.
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Police released a few stills from the video, which shows two people with the partially submerged vehicle, including a photo of one man standing on the roof with his arms in the air.
RCMP are looking to identify the individuals. The first man is described as having a slim build, a buzz cut and wearing all black. The second man also had a slim build and was wearing a navy-blue T-shirt and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information can call Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000 or Crime Stoppers.
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