RCMP looking for 2 men who allegedly drove car into New Brunswick river

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RCMP in New Brunswick are looking for two men who reportedly drove a car into a river in Charlo, N.B., on purpose and were filmed doing so.

“On June 20, 2026, the Campbellton RCMP detachment received several reports of a video that was circulating online depicting two individuals intentionally driving a car into the Charlo River near the Levesque Bridge,” RCMP said in a release.

According to RCMP, the video shows one man climbing on top of the vehicle — a Chevrolet Aveo —while the other man climbs into the trunk.

View image in full screen RCMP released stills from the videos that they say show two men purposely driving a vehicle into the Charlo River. Provided/RCMP

Police released a few stills from the video, which shows two people with the partially submerged vehicle, including a photo of one man standing on the roof with his arms in the air.

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RCMP are looking to identify the individuals. The first man is described as having a slim build, a buzz cut and wearing all black. The second man also had a slim build and was wearing a navy-blue T-shirt and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information can call Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000 or Crime Stoppers.