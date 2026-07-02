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RCMP looking for 2 men who allegedly drove car into New Brunswick river

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 2, 2026 11:16 am
1 min read
The Campbellton RCMP is asking for the public's help to identify two individuals in connection with an incident that happened in the Charlo River at the Levesque Bridge in Charlo, N.B.
The Campbellton RCMP is asking for the public's help to identify two individuals in connection with an incident that happened in the Charlo River at the Levesque Bridge in Charlo, N.B. Provided/RCMP
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RCMP in New Brunswick are looking for two men who reportedly drove a car into a river in Charlo, N.B., on purpose and were filmed doing so.

“On June 20, 2026, the Campbellton RCMP detachment received several reports of a video that was circulating online depicting two individuals intentionally driving a car into the Charlo River near the Levesque Bridge,” RCMP said in a release.

According to RCMP, the video shows one man climbing on top of the vehicle — a Chevrolet Aveo —while the other man climbs into the trunk.

RCMP released stills from the videos that they say show two men purposely driving a vehicle into the Charlo River. View image in full screen
RCMP released stills from the videos that they say show two men purposely driving a vehicle into the Charlo River. Provided/RCMP

Police released a few stills from the video, which shows two people with the partially submerged vehicle, including a photo of one man standing on the roof with his arms in the air.

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RCMP are looking to identify the individuals. The first man is described as having a slim build, a buzz cut and wearing all black. The second man also had a slim build and was wearing a navy-blue T-shirt and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information can call Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000 or Crime Stoppers.

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