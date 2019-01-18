Burrows shooting victim dies, suspect charged with second degree murder

The victim of a Jan. 7 assault has died, say Winnipeg police, and the suspect’s charges have been updated to include second-degree murder.

Dexter Cortavista Dejarisco, 31, died Tuesday from his injuries.

Dejarisco had been shot, reportedly with a homemade gun, at a residence in the 500 block of Burrows Avenue and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Benny Lance Hansen, 34, was previously charged with aggravated assault and firearms offences, and now faces second-degree murder charges as well.

He remains in custody.

