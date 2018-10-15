Crime
October 15, 2018 10:56 am

Saturday morning shooting under investigation

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning.

Early Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a man who had been shot.

Police met with a man in his 20s who they say was uncooperative. He was transported from the 1100 block of Main Street to hospital in stable condition.

It’s unclear where the shooting took place. Members of the Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate.

