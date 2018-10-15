Saturday morning shooting under investigation

Early Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a man who had been shot.
Police met with a man in his 20s who they say was uncooperative. He was transported from the 1100 block of Main Street to hospital in stable condition.
It’s unclear where the shooting took place. Members of the Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.