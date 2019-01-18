‘Bitterly cold’ temperatures on the way for Toronto this weekend

Toronto residents venturing outdoors this weekend are urged to bundle up due to plummeting temperatures beginning Friday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement due to “bitterly cold temperatures” as a result of a cold front masking most of southern Ontario.

In Toronto, the overnight low is expected to reach -14 C but will feel like -22 C with the wind chill.

The cold air continues into Saturday with a high of -12 C and an evening low of -19 C, while Sunday will be much of the same with a high of -15 C and a nighttime low of -21 C.

The cold temperatures on Saturday will be accompanied by a storm system that is expected to produce between five and 10 centimetres of snow.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell says more snow accumulation will be felt near Lake Ontario, with up to 15 centimetres towards the Niagara region.

Environment Canada says wind gusts of between 30 and 50 km/h will accompany the snow, resulting in wind chill values in the -20 C to -30 C range.

These very cold wind chills are expected to persist into Monday morning.

The weekend storm is a bit of a dud for most areas outside the Hamilton to Niagara corridor. 5-10cm downtown Toronto (less north of highway 401) 10-15 Hamilton and 20cm+ St Catharines to Niagara Falls. — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 18, 2019

Sticking with the more southern track this morning which puts the GTA on the northern fringe of accumulating snow. General 5cm, locally up to 10cm near Lake Ontario and up to 15 towards Niagara. https://t.co/cR6ZkkqPp3 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 17, 2019

NEW: Major shift south in recent computer models means much less snow for southern Ontario this weekend. Unfortunately we can't avoid the brutal cold and wind chills. pic.twitter.com/RA5XjyIIT1 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 16, 2019