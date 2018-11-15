Global News Meteorologist Anthony Farnell gives his winter forecast 2018/19

It’s only the middle of November but old man winter is letting us know that he means business this year.

The cold and snow arrived early across southern Ontario and even though we will catch a break later this month, it won’t last long. That’s great news if you’re hoping to have snow for the holidays, but the big question is, will this pattern hold for the rest of the winter?

For that, we look to the Pacific Ocean where warm water is gathering and our friend El Nino is making another appearance. With a strong El Nino, warmth and rain would should be guaranteed but that will not be the case this year.

READ MORE: Toronto snow removal operations ready for another winter season

South of Alaska another warm blob of water is pooling with similarities to 2014 and 2015. You may remember those winters because of these two words: POLAR VORTEX. Not a certainty this year but something I’m watching closely.

My forecast for southern Ontario calls for colder than normal temperatures, including the potential for a frigid February. Like other recent winters, big swings in temperature will create frequent thaws and freezes. Can you say POT HOLES? Snowfall will be near normal but we could see winter wrap up early for a change. In an average year Toronto gets a little more than a metre of snow. With a few centimetres already on the ground and with more on the way, we’re off to the races.