Man arrested after allegedly striking Belleville police officer in the face
A 19-year-old Frankford man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer.
The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Belleville, when police were called to a residence in the city’s east end to investigate reports of a missing girl.
According to police, the investigation revealed that the girl was inside the east-end residence and was in need of protection.
Police attempted to apprehend the girl, but one of the officers was allegedly struck in the face by a man during the incident.
Mark Woodhead of Frankford was released from custody on a promise to appear in court later this month.
