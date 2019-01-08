SIU clear Peterborough officer after man injured while in custody

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Peterborough police officer in an incident involving a man in custody in June 2017.

According to the SIU, on June 29, 2017, a 69-year-old man was arrested in Fleming Park for being intoxicated in a public place.

In his report issued Tuesday, Tony Loparco, the SIU’s director, says the man was transported to the Peterborough Police Service station. While a police officer was searching the man in the booking room, he began removing the man’s belt to ensure he would not use it to harm himself or others.

Loparco’s report states that’s when the man struck the officer in the face.

The officer responded by punching the man back, Loparco stated.

“The Complainant then suddenly lifts up his free right open hand and backhands the SO (Subject Officer), striking him somewhere in the right side of his face,” wrote Loparco.

“WO (Witness Officer) #2 immediately pulls the complainant back and away from the SO, while the SO simultaneously advances and immediately delivers two rapid punches with a closed right fist, the first of which does not appear to make contact, while the second lands on the complainant’s nose. The SO and WO #2 then take the complainant to the floor, backwards, where he is restrained by both police officers.”

Loparco’s report says paramedics were called and the man was later taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre where he was diagnosed with a “minimally displaced nasal bone fracture.”

As a result of the altercation, the SIU invoked its mandate in the incident.

On Tuesday, Loparco stated there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against the officer in the case.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police and civilians where there has been a serious injury, sexual assault or death.