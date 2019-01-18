Politics
January 18, 2019 12:29 am

Stop picking on Christian schools, says Mike Pence, after wife resumes teaching at one

By Staff The Associated Press

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen give a thumbs-up as they board Air Force Two at the Yokota U.S. Air Force Base in Fussa, outside Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.

Toru Hanai/Pool Photo via AP
A A

Vice-President Mike Pence says the criticism of Christian education in America should stop.

Pence is responding to media reports of his wife returning to teach at a school that says it can refuse to employ gay and lesbian teachers or enrol children with gay or lesbian parents.

Coverage of Mike Pence on Globalnews.ca:


Story continues below

Karen Pence is teaching at Immanuel Christian School in northern Virginia.

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest gay rights advocacy group, criticized the move as an example of the Pences showing their public service “only extends to some.”

READ MORE: Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema takes oath on U.S. Constitution instead of Bible

But Pence says on the Catholic news network EWTN in an interview that aired Thursday that America has a rich tradition of religious education and that “to see major news organizations attacking Christian education is deeply offensive to us.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Karen Pence
karen pence christian school
karen pence christian school gays
karen pence teaches christian school
Mike Pence
mike pence christian schools
mike pence karen pence

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.