Trump stalls Nancy Pelosi’s international trip as feud over shutdown worsens

U.S. President Donald Trump told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday that her trip to Belgium, Egypt and Afghanistan had been canceled over the partial government that has run into its 27th day.

“Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan has been postponed,” Trump wrote in a letter to the top House Democrat. “We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over.”

It was not immediately clear what trip Trump was referring to. Lawmakers often do not publicize foreign trips before they occur for security reasons.

He also said it “would be better” if Pelosi remained in Washington to negotiate with him.

“Obviously, if you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would certainly be your prerogative,” the letter continued.

The White House clarified in a statement to Reuters that Trump only postponed Pelosi’s ability to use military aircraft.

“He postponed her ability to use military air, which must be approved” by the Department of Defense, said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders. “As he made clear in the letter she can still go but must do so commercially.”

READ MORE: Citing strain on security, Pelosi asks Trump to postpone the State of the Union address

On Wednesday, Democrat Pelosi had written to Republican Trump suggesting he postpone his annual State of the Union address, a tradition in which the president outlines the administration’s goals for the upcoming year, unless the government reopens.

Pelosi said earlier on Thursday that she had not received a response from the White House, and Trump did not respond to the suggestion in the letter.

WATCH: Pelosi refutes question, says she’s been at the negotiating table

*with files from Global News