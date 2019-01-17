Cape Breton’s Eskasoni First Nation in mental health crisis: chief

The chief of Nova Scotia’s largest Mi’kmaq community says the First Nation is in the throes of a mental health crisis, with multiple suicides in recent weeks.

Leroy Denny of Eskasoni First Nation says the deaths have underscored the community’s dire need for more health-care resources.

He’s calling on all levels of government to step up and provide more funding for culturally informed mental health, trauma and addictions services.

READ MORE: First Nations community in Cape Breton grieving after multiple deaths

Denny says the Cape Breton First Nation of roughly 4,500 people is grieving the loss of community members and needs more support.

He says current funding is inadequate to address Eskasoni’s needs, including the trauma experienced by residential school survivors and their families.

READ MORE: Amidst Attawapiskat crisis, funding has ‘dried up’ for suicide crisis line in N.S. First Nation

Denny says Indigenous Peoples who seek services off-reserve often experience racism and discrimination.

“We live on a reservation and from day one we’ve been dealing with issues of poverty, addictions and trauma that’s passed down through generations,” he said Thursday.

“We’re trying to provide therapy and counselling services but it’s really difficult to get funding.”