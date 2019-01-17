Multiple gunshots reported in Kitchener Wednesday night: police

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating reports of gunfire near Rockway Golf Course in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

Police say that multiple people reported hearing between 2-6 gunshots near the intersection of Sydney and Lilac streets at around 9:30 p.m.

They were also told that a man was seen fleeing the area on a bicycle.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.