January 17, 2019 1:08 pm

Multiple gunshots reported in Kitchener Wednesday night: police

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating reports of gunfire near Rockway Golf Course in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

Police say that multiple people reported hearing between 2-6 gunshots near the intersection of Sydney and Lilac streets at around 9:30 p.m.

They were also told that a man was seen fleeing the area on a bicycle.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

